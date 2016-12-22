Listen To Reba, Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood Sing “Softly and Tenderly” From Reba’s Upcoming Gospel Album

With the announcement of her new gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, being released on Feb. 3, Reba McEntire is offering up the song, “Softly and Tenderly,” to her fans.

The album, co-produced by Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and band leader/musical director Doug Sisemore, is a two-disc offering that will contain classic hymns and original songs.

“It’s a double album,” said Reba. “One album has 10 hymns on it, songs that I grew up singing all my life. And the other one are 10 brand-new songs. Music conjures up great memories and goes hand and hand with us McEntires. Mama, Susie and Alice even came into the studio with me to record ‘I’ll Fly Away,’ all of us gathered around an old hymnal straight from the Chockie church.”

Another of the classic hymns found on the album is “Softly and Tenderly,” which Reba recorded with her daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson and good friend Trisha Yearwood.

“Sing It Now was the perfect title for this album because the message and melody throughout the song connects the dots between the traditional hymns I grew up on and new music that has been uplifting for me in challenging times,” said Reba.

“Softly and Tenderly” can be found on iTunes, available for download now. Listen to Reba, Kelly and Trisha’s heavenly version of “Softly and Tenderly.”