Little Big Town Goes to Disney Resort to Kick Off Music in Our Schools Program—“Music Education Is a Right of Every Student,” Says Karen Fairchild

Over the weekend, Little Big Town added some “magic” to the most magical place on earth.

The fabulous foursome made the day of some Ohio students from Wadsworth High School when they made a surprise appearance at the Disney Performing Arts workshop at Saratoga Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., to share some inspiring words. They even brought their special friend, Mickey Mouse, along for the fun.

As a part of the Give a Note Foundation’s 2017 Music in Our Schools Tour, LBT’s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet revealed their own experiences with music education and the importance of music to the students.

“Music education is a right of every student,” said Karen. “It helps them develop creativity and self-expression. It builds skills like collaboration and critical thinking that help them succeed in life. For me, my music teacher in high school pushed me out onstage for the very first time to sing a solo, and it changed my life. So I’m very grateful for music education and the power that it had on my career.”

The fourth annual Music in Our Schools Tour allows the students to experience a “real world” performance and record a portion of a Disney film soundtrack. The event was founded by the Give a Note Foundation, which brings awareness to the importance of music education, and to nurture, grow and strengthen music education opportunities—for every student, every school and every community.

The following six schools will be receiving a $2,500 grant from the Give a Note Foundation, which will be matched by the CMA Foundation.

Ramona High School, Riverside, Calif.

Joliet Central High School, Joliet, Ill.

Salina South Middle School, Salina, Kan.

James Otis Elementary School, Boston

Tar River Elementary School, Franklinton, N.C.

Wenatchee High School, Wenatchee, Wash.

Congratulations to all involved.