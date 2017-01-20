Dierks Bentley Launches What the Hell Tour and Announces 31 New Summer Dates

Posted on

With openers Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi in tow, Dierks Bentley kicked off his What the Hell Tour last night (Jan. 19) to a sold-out crowd in Dayton, Ohio. In addition to the previously announced 40-plus tour dates, Dierks revealed that the tour will extend well into the summer with 31 new dates, inducing stops in Atlanta, Chicago, San Diego and Denver.

“The show last night—and even just being with Cole and Pardi hanging offstage the last few days—has me so pumped for the rest of this year,” said Dierks. “There’s not a cooler feeling in the world than the love that country music fans pour out every night when you’re laying it all out on the stage. They are having the time of their lives, and we’re all just getting lost in it together. I can’t wait to bring that back to Nashville tomorrow night and celebrate with all our friends and family at home. The guys and I are never going to forget this tour and these fans and all the people helping us live out our dreams every night.”

Check out a clip of Dierks, Cole and Jon from last night’s show.

Newly Announced What the Hell Tour Cities
Birmingham, AL
Cincinnati, OH
Columbia, MD
Hartford, CT
Boston, MA
Holmdel, NJ
Washington DC
Tampa, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Jones Beach, NY
Allentown, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Charlotte, NC
Jacksonville, FL
Raleigh, NC
Virginia Beach, VA
Indianapolis, IN
Cleveland, OH
Chicago, IL
St. Louis, MO
Darien Center, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Orange Beach, AL
Atlanta, GA
Mountain View, CA
Sacramento, CA
Anaheim, CA
San Diego, CA
Phoenix, AZ
Albuquerque, NM
Denver, CO

Tickets for select dates will become available as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket going on sale Jan. 27.

What the Hell Tour

Month Date Location Venue
Jan 20 KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
21 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
25 FirstOntario Centre Hamilton, Canada
27 General Motors Centre Oshawa, Canada
28 Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Canada
29 Budwesier Gardens London, Canada
Feb 1 MTS Centre Winnipeg, Canada
02 SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, Canada
03 Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, Canada
04 EnCana Events Centre Dawson Creek, Canada
06 Northlands Coliseum Edmonton, Canada
07 South Okanagan Events Centre Penticton, Canada
09 Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Vancouver, Canada
18 U.S. Cellular Center Cedar Rapids, IA
19 Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, SD
21 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo San Antonio, TX
23 Columbus Civic Center Columbus, GA
24 BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, MS
25 Thompson Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Mar 3 The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
04 The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
24 Houston Rodeo Houston, TX
Apr 7 Country Thunder USA Florence, AZ
21 ENMAX Centre Lethbridge, Canada
22 Rimrock Auto Arena Billings, MT
23 Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Rapid City, SD
28 Stagecoach Indio, CA
29 Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
30 Reno Events Center Reno, NV
May 5 Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, KS
07 Off The Rails Fest Frisco, TX
Jun 4 PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
09 Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
15 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Telluride, CO
17 Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
23 Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
24 KeyBank Pavilion Burgettstown, PA
25 PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 14 Walnut Creek Amphitheatre Raleigh, NC
15 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Virginia Beach, VA
20 Country Jam USA Eau Claire, WI
27 Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 5 BB&T Pavilion Camden, PA
18 The Willamette Country Music Festival Brownsville, OR
19 Toyota Amphitheatre Sacramento, CA
20 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA

Playlist

Concert Calendar

Headlines