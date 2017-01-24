Riverdale A Small Town with Big Secrets!

The network that gave you The Vampire Diaries and Gossip Girl is bringing you the awesomely dark and addictive new drama Riverdale. This new CW show puts an edgy, twisted spin on classic Archie Comics characters Archie, Betty & Veronica, and even Jughead. Riverdale looks like a quiet, sleepy town, but it has big secrets… beginning with the mysterious murder of one of the town’s most popular kids. Riverdale premieres Thursday, January 26 at 8pm on Utah’s CW 30 only on The CW!